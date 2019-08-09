Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani slays Indian and Western avatar like a pro. Check out her latest pictures

Urvashi Vani shares her two different avatars on Instagram

Urvashi Vani, a small-town girl who shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 12 has become a social media celebrity now. Urvashi was known for her low-profile behaviour in the controversial house. She entered the house with Wasseypur fame singer Deepak Thakur and impressed audience with her simplistic nature. However, soon after the exit from the show, she underwent a drastic transformation. The 'gaon ki gori' stunned everyone with her makeup and shut the trolls who ridiculed her for her personality.

Urvashi is quite active on Instagram and often shares her latest pictures. Recently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared a photo of herself in red gown. With bold red lips, semi curls and red hairband, Urvashi looks no less than a diva. ''Life without dreams is like a song without music ~ Urvashi Vani,'' she captioned the photos. Have a look:

While some of her followers showered praises on her, others mocked her for ''makeup''. ''do whatever you want but u can't become stylish......never,'' commented a user.

Earlier, she took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself in a saree. Urvashi looked gorgeous in a grey saree with red border. Damp hair and no accessories are accentuating the overall look of this Bigg Boss 12 contestant. With roses in her hands, Urvashi looks lost in thoughts in the pictures.

Urvashi Vani looks pretty in a saree

Did you see her viral photoshoot pictures? In case you have been living under a rock, Urvashi's photos in a stylish black outfit made a lot of buzz on the internet.

Besides sharing her pretty photos, Urvashi also entertains her fans with her melodious voice.