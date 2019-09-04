Nach Baliye 9: Karan Deol gets emotional after watching Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon dancing, watch

Sunny Deol is busy these days in the promotion of his son Karan Deol's debut film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. The father-son duo along with lead actress Sahher Bambba recently went on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 for the same where Sunny danced with Raveena Tandon on the song Tere Chehre Pe Apni Naza Chodh Jaunga and made everyone nostalgic. Seeing his father dance, Karan Deol has a priceless reaction.

The video of Sunny and Karan dancing has taken over the internet. The chemistry between the two won everyone’s hearts and people were seen cheering and clapping for both the actors. As soon as the performance got over, Karan came on the stage and hugged his father. Have a look at the video here:

Talking about the reality show, it has been entertaining the fans for many weeks now not only by the dance performances but also for the controversies surrounding around the contestants. Recently Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva got eliminated and called the makers biased. Latest reports suggest that wildcard entries are soon going to take place in the show and fans might witness the entry of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, and Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani.

Meanwhile, have a look at the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas here:

