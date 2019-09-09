Ace Of Space 2: Vikas Gupta leaks footage of Baseer Ali and Lucinda Nicholas’ steamy bedroom fight, watch

MTV reality show Ace Of Space 2 began with a bang just a few weeks back and in a short span of time, it has managed to grab the attention of the viewers. First, it was Roadies contestant Baseer Ali’s violent behaviour and then came Bigg Boss 12 Deepak Thakur’s accident that led him to leave the show. Well, it seems that the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in making the show spicy and the recent video shared by mastermind Vikas Gupta shows the steamy tickling fight going on between Baseer and Lucinda Nicholas.

In the previous season, it was Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood who indulged in romance and won everyone's hearts and now it seems that Baseer and Lucinda are following their path. In the footage, the two can be seen getting cozy in the bedroom and tickling each other when the lights were off. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vikas wrote, “The tickling fight inside my house and how do I get to see it through a WhatsApp forward @baseer_bob @lucinda_nicholas have made The #FantasyRoom stay true to its name #AceOfSpace2 #Whattodo Calling me or production won’t help cause #Mastermind can’t come and stop a tickling fight. Please sort it out between the two of you #Love in the house.”

The two are coming quite close in the show. It seems as if Baseer has found comfort in the Australian beauty and that is the reason why they are inseparable. In one of the episodes, we saw how he confessed his love for her and asked about him being his boyfriend later which the confirmation was sealed with a kiss.

This weekend, MTV Ace of Space 2 welcomed TV star Jay Bhanushali as the special guest. Jay visited the Mastermind’s house and brought a host of fun games and interactive sessions for the contestants to lighten the elimination stress amongst them. Jay engaged the contestants in a quirky game called, “Tag Tag ki Baat Hai” where they attributed some fun tags that they felt were apt for each other.

