Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir teaches garba to brother Kunal

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir teaches garba to brother Kunal

Abir is really excited about his upcoming wedding with Mishti in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 21:03 IST
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir teaches garba to brother Kunal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir teaches garba to brother Kunal

Abir is really excited about his upcoming wedding with Mishti in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Fans will witness a dandia and garba night for their sangeet ceremony and Abir wants his brother Kunal to also perform. Even though Kunal is very reluctant as he doesn’t know garba, Abir tries to teache him and convince him to dance. On the other hand, the wedding card of Abir and Mishti’s nuptials has come. Meenakshi is all set to take the card to the temple for blessings. Will there is another shocking twist in the wedding?

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan shoots for 18 hours amid sabbatical rumours