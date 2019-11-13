Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir teaches garba to brother Kunal

Abir is really excited about his upcoming wedding with Mishti in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Fans will witness a dandia and garba night for their sangeet ceremony and Abir wants his brother Kunal to also perform. Even though Kunal is very reluctant as he doesn’t know garba, Abir tries to teache him and convince him to dance. On the other hand, the wedding card of Abir and Mishti’s nuptials has come. Meenakshi is all set to take the card to the temple for blessings. Will there is another shocking twist in the wedding?