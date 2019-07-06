From Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi, Miss Mohini is here with latest gossips

Television expert Miss Mohini is here with the latest news and scoops from the world of the small screen. TV actress Hina Khan bid her adieu to Kashmir in a heartwarming video. The actress has been introducing her fans with all the special places of her life from Kashmir through various Instagram stories and now she is flying to another location to shoot her next project. On the other hand, the star cast of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes along with Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover, have also said their goodbyes to Switzerland as they wrap up the shoot and fly back to India. Also, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi shared a cute Tik Tok video on Instagram and left her fans laughing. Check out more latest gossips from the TV world here-