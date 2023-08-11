Vijay Deverakonda – Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi musical concert will be held on August 15

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is the much-awaited pan-Indian romantic drama and the team is leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. The team of Kushi has now decided to stage a memorable concert featuring Kushi film songs at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre on August 15. This event will be a fusion of hypnotic melodies and heart-stirring rhythms. Singers Sid Sriram, Hesham Abdul Wahab, and Chinmayi will be performing at the event.

As soon as the portal was opened for the concert, the tickets were sold within no time. Approximately, more than 7000 tickets were sold. The makers are even planning to expand the seating capacity for another 3000 people so that music lovers can be part of this beautiful concert. The craze for Kushi is unprecedented.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of Kushi after much delay. The stunning chemistry and the cute moments between the lead pairs are a perfect love story at first sight. The trailer reminds us of Alai Payuthey because the couple, who is madly in love with each other, get married against the family’s wishes. However, later things go downhill.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama will also star Lakshmi, Rohini, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar. The music of Hesham Abdul Wahab has helped the film in a huge way as the song Na Rojaa Nuvve, sung by the composer himself, has become a huge hit garnering a lot of attention for the film. Produced by Mythri Makers, Kushi is all set to release in theatres on September 1.

The film was announced back in 2019 but was delayed due to Samantha’s ill health, who is battling an autoimmune disease named Myositis. She joined the film sets last year and the makers quickly wrapped up the shoot.

Also read: Kushi trailer out: Unmatchable chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

