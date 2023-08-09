Kushi trailer out: Unmatchable chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The trailer of 'Kushi' is out now.

The trailer of Kushi, the long-delayed Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is finally here and every scene of it is worth the wait. The makers have treated the audience with glimpses of the stunning chemistry between the two leading stars. The trailer begins with the cute moments between Begum played by Samantha and Viplav by Vijay Deverakonda. It’s a perfect love story at first sight scenario of Viplav and he assumes Begum to be a Muslim, who is from Kashmir. Vijay is seen cutely pursuing Samantha. It has beautiful shots of Kashmir. The trailer reminds us of Alai Payuthey because the couple, who is madly in love with each other, get married against the family’s wishes. However, later things go downhill.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama will also star Lakshmi, Rohini, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar. The music of Hesham Abdul Wahab has helped the film in a huge way as the song Na Rojaa Nuvve, sung by the composer himself, has become a huge hit garnering a lot of attention for the film. Produced by Mythri Makers, Kushi is all set to release in theatres on September 1.

The film was announced back in 2019 but was delayed due to Samantha’s ill health, who is battling an autoimmune disease named Myositis. She joined the film sets last year and the makers quickly wrapped up the shoot.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from acting. She was last seen in Bali with her friend and even shared fun reels and videos. For the unversed, the actress has decided to use the time to take care of her mental health and physical health and not be part of any movie for a year.

She will next be seen in the Indian version of the Citadel series, which is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra’s American version. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Liger, turned out to be a box office dud and has pinned all his hopes on Kushi. He has two untitled films in the pre-production phase.

