Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara & Vijay Sethupathi's 'KVRK' new poster out with teaser details

The teaser of Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (KVRK) will be out on February 11. Director Vignesh Shivan, who took to Twitter to make an announcement regarding the same, also unveiled a brand new poster of Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay from their much-hyped movie 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'.

"Reporting at 2.22 on 2.2.2022 Teaser from 11.2.2022. April release only in theatres. #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #teaser from 11.2.22," Shivan wrote.

The new poster features all the three lead actors of the film, Samantha, Vijay and Nayanthara. As they are lost in each other's eyes, the trio is seen wearing matching white outfits.

The makers also confirmed the release time of the upcoming movie. The Tamil romantic comedy will have a grand release in April 2022, though the exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, the makers released the first look of Samantha's character in the film and announced the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film as 'RAMBO.' Taking to Twitter, Samantha tweeted the first look poster of her character and said, "Khatija! Can't wait for you all to watch this one."

'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' aka KVRK is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. It has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

-with IANS inputs