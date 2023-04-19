Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANANAIDUFP Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati starrer 'Rana Naidu' returns for 2nd season

Fans of Rana Naidu should rejoice. Following the popularity of the first instalment, Netflix has renewed Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's series for a second season. Following its March 10 premiere, the action thriller remained the most-watched series in India for three weeks in a row.

Rana Naidu renewed for season 2

Rana Naidu, Netflix's Indian adaption of Ray Donovan, has been extended for a second season due to its popularity. The massive OTT platform announced the news on Instagram with a video montage of season 1. "Don't worry, the Naidus is returning to sort out all your kiri kiri..."RanaNaidu season 2 is coming soon," says Netflix India's official Instagram page.

See announcement post,

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrNE2mKg_76/

The two protagonists Rana and Naga, as well as their feuds, follies, and dysfunctional family dynamic, will return to enthral fans with dark twists and high-octane turns.

About Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is Netflix's attempt to add to the already crowded news gossip segment. It includes everything you've heard about the film industry from afar: celebrities, money, scandals, sexual innuendos, crude language, and gang battles. The show reveals the core plot, which is really a family drama among all of this craziness, after a brutally illustrious first episode. Meet Venkatesh Daggubati as Naga Naidu, a former prisoner who is released early. He is also Rana's father, whom he despises. Their opposing personalities and father-son conflict are what pique your interest in this novel.

Also Read: Priyanka Arul Mohan confirmed as female lead in Pawan Kalyan's OG

Also Read: Power star Pawan Kalyan embraces news look for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, fans stunned

Latest Entertainment News