Radhe Shyam New Trailer: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's fight against destiny & love mounts expectations

The much awaited magnum opus, Radhe Shyam, is all set to hit theatres in a few days. to keep up with the anticipations, the makers have released a special curtain-raiser video of the film. While the teaser touched upon the ‘destiny vs love’ mystery, the curtain raiser dived deeper into the film. Launched at a press event in Mumbai, the video sparked much curiosity, among fans who have eagerly been awaiting the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ ever since its announcement.Present at Radhe Shyam’s curtain raiser event were Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Prabhas also shared the announcement on his social media accounts. "Experience the magic of #RadheShyam with this release trailer. Link in bio #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer," he wrote.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and explores a novel concept. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. But, speculation is that their unsparing fate comes in the middle of their love saga, which will apparently be portrayed impressively in 'Radhe Shyam'.

The romantic drama is a subject of much conversation for many reasons – from Prabhas experimenting with his character of a palmist, cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

Music by Justin Prabhakaran on T-Series, 'Radhe Shyam' will have sound design by Resul Pookutty. Presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies, 'Radhe Shyam' is produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is billed as an epic love story and will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese, on March 11.