Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNDEEPKISHAN Pushpa Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer stays strong on weekdays

Highlights Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is storming the box office ever since its release

'Pushpa: The Rise' had a pan India opening on December 17

The film's sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is scheduled to begin production this year

'Pushpa: The Rise' is creating an unexpected uproar at the Box Office. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages and has successfully lived up to its pan-Indian strategy. It has collected Rs 70 crore with its Hindi version alone. Pushpa (Hindi) continued to stay on weekdays, as per a report in Box Office India, "Pushpa (Hindi) continued to hold collections very well on Wednesday and took its twenty day total to around 70 crore nett. The film is now basically doing all its business in Hindi as the rest of the country in all the formats is hardly 75 lakhs nett."

"Pushpa (Hindi) will close at around 72 crore nett after three weeks and it will be going into week four with strong collections as the competition of 83 and Spiderman - No Way Home has been left well behind now. The biggest fear for collections going forward are restrictions and lockdowns especially if they come in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The film just needs these two states to stay open and it can collect for weeks and weeks until new films start to release. The collections of Pushpa (Hindi) till date are as follows," the BO report added.

Known for the classy urban look that he cultivated over the years, Tollywood's stylish star, as Allu Arjun is known, surprised everyone by opting for a rustic role in his first foray outside the south Indian languages market. Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.

Watch the Trailer here: