Pushpa 2 Shooting Postpone: Allu Arjun's injured on the sets of Pushpa 2

South superstar Allu Arjun is these days busy shooting for his much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2-The Rule'. Meanwhile, big news has come to the fore from the actor's sets, where he was reportedly not well to shoot for the much-awaited film.

December 02, 2023
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fasil is one of the most awaited films of 2024. But seems like the makers will have to push the release date of the film as a piece of shocking news has come to the fore from the sets of Pushpa 2. It is being told that the shooting of the film has been postponed for now. Allu Arjun got injured while shooting an important sequence of the film. Because of this, the makers have decided to postpone the shooting for a few days. Allu Arjun's team has given this information to Hindustan Times.

According to reports, Allu Arjun suffered a serious back injury while shooting a fight sequence. For this reason, doctors have advised him to take rest for now. Now the shooting of the film will start in the second week of December. With this the makers have definitely received a dent on their schedule but keeping the actor's health in priority, the right decision has been taken. 

The film Pushpa 2-The Rule will hit the theaters on August 15 next year. There was a tremendous craze among the audience regarding the film. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film. Let us tell you that the first part of this film Pushpa proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film was a huge hit at the box office. In such a situation, there are a lot of expectations from this film of Allu Arjun. Apart from Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Anusuya Bhardwaj will be seen in important roles in Pushpa: The Rule.

