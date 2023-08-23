Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar turns matchmaker, arranges second marriage of his mother

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddharth Chandekar arranges the second marriage of his mother.

Marathi actor Sidharth Chandekar has arranged a second marriage for his mother and legendary actress Seema Chandekar. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share the news along with an adorable picture of his mother from her second marriage. He even shared a cute message in the Marathi language as a caption along with the picture.

See the post:

Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, ''Happy Second Innings आई! You need a partner, you want a life without your kids, you want a beautiful free world, I never realized that. How much is it to live alone? Till now you thought about everyone, you switched your feet for everyone. Now just think about you and your new partner. Your kids always have your back. You made my marriage in style, now I'm getting you married. Another beautiful wedding of my life. My mother's! I love you आई! Happy Married Life.''

Siddharth's post garnered several congratulatory comments from popular TV and film celebrities in the comment section. Actress Aditi Govitrikar wrote, ''Heartiest congratulations- this is too beautiful.'' Actress Amruta Khanvilkar ''So so so beautiful. Many many congratulations to her.''

Wife of Ashok Saraf, Nivedita commented ''Awe this is so beautiful Siddharth congratulations to Seema I am so happy for her and congratulations to her for having a son like you you are awesome lots of love to you both.''

Siddharth on work front

He made his acting debut with the Hindi film 'Humne Jeena Seekh Liya', which was released in 2007. Later, he moved to the Marathi cinema and acted in several flicks. His debut Marathi film was Zenda, released in 2010. He was last seen in a drama flick titled Jhimma. The film was very successful at the box office and grossed over Rs 14 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2021.

