Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara makes her debut on Time Square Billboard; pic goes viral

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara sizzles at Times Square Billboard.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his dapper looks, his acting prowess and charming presence. Apart from impressing us with his phenomenal acting career, it is his personal life that catches the attention of his fans.

Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's moments are too adorable to miss. Mahesh Babu keeps entertaining his fans to the fullest by posing for pictures from his off-set moments and family life.

Sitara is quite active on social media with over 1.3 million followers and often posts glimpses of her dance moves and her fans cannot stop praising the talented girl. Sitara who enjoys massive fan support, has recently been chosen to be a brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand with her own line of exclusive collections. Owning to which Sitara dazzled on the Billboard of New York’s Times Square, making her dad proud.

Sitara took to Instagram to share the post and wrote, “TIME SQUAREEE!!! Oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted; I couldn’t be any happier”.

Mahesh Babu too wrote for his daughter, being a proud dad he is, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker continues to dazzle and shine!!”. Mommy dearest Namrata too shared her happiness on social media and wrote, “Look who just made her debut on Time Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! @sitaraghattamaneni Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep Shining, my superstar! @siataraghattamaneni”.

For the unversed, Sitara has been named the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels. They even introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. With this, she has become the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square. It is reported that Sitara was paid a hefty sum for being the brand ambassador of the brand.

Sitara made her debut as she featured alongside her superstar father, Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny Song. Not just this, Sitara also gave the voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on SSMB28 and he also has a yet-to-be-titled film with SS Rajamouli in his kitty. The pan-India movie is being titled SSMB28, will be released in multiple languages.

