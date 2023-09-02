Kushi box office collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth-Vijay Deverakonda romantic saga earns THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the highly-anticipated pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now in cinemas near you. Kushi saw its theatrical release on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the romantic film is receiving rave reviews from both critics and cinema buffs.

On Day 1, Kushi saw an opening of Rs 16 crore and had an overall occupancy of 59.13 per cent in the Telugu version. The highest occupancy rate was witnessed during the night shows with 74.13 per cent. While Mumbai saw the lowest occupancy rate at 27.75 per cent, the highest was reported in Kakinada with 93 per cent.

Kushi occupancy rate on Day 1, Telugu

Morning shows: 48.45 per cent

Afternoon shows: 54.12 per cent

Evening shows: 59.81 per cent

Night shows: 74.13 per cent

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X and confirmed that Kushi witnessed more occupancy during the night shows. Taking it to the platform, he wrote, "#Kushi: Excellent night shows in all areas..Day 1 numbers are gonna be huge..#VijayDeverakonda MASS #Samantha."

The makers celebrated the blockbuster response of Kushi on its opening day with a cake-cutting ceremony and burning crackers. Mythri Movie Makers shared a glimpse of the celebration on social media.

Ahead of its release, Kushi saw multiple delays. The film was earlier slated for its release in December 2022 and was rescheduled for February 2023. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health crisis pushed the makers to reschedule the release date. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sharanya Pradeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, Saranya Ponvannan, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, and Rohini in key roles.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday while Samantha Ruth Prabhu played Shakunthalam in Shakunthalam. She recently announced a year break from acting given her medical condition.

