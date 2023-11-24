'Just a few more days': Dhruva Natchathiram postponed last minute

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vikram in Dhruva Natchathiram

Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram has been postponed again. The news has been officially confirmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the producer of the film. He took to social media and stated that the movie Dhruva Natchathiram will not hit the theaters today. He also apologised to the audience for that. As the bookings were not open, there was doubt among the people from the beginning. Now their fear has come true. Vikram's fans are heartbroken and they took to the director's comment section to express their disappointment.

It might take a day or two, says Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Menon stated that despite trying their best to release the film, it was not possible. He said it may take a day or two. He mentioned that they are making efforts to release the film in enough theaters and advance bookings worldwide to give a good theatrical experience to the audience. He expressed hope that his film will hit the theaters in a few days.

Why was the release of Dhruva Natchathiram halted?

Gautham Vasudev Menon produced the movie Dhruva Natchathiram under Ondraga Entertainment and Oruvurilioru Films. And if reports are to be believed then the release was postponed due to financial issues. Vijay Raghavendra has approached the court in Chennai to return his money saying that he had taken an advance of 2.40 crores, but the film was not made. The court ruled that the film should be released by paying two crores before 10.30 am today. But Gautham Menon failed to pay the money.

Ever since the start of Dhruva Natchathiram, problems have been haunting the film. Filming was halted due to financial problems. Meanwhile, Gautham Menon said that he is doing films as an actor to complete this film and that he is shooting for Dhruva Natchathiram through the remuneration he gets from acting. The release of this film, which has already been postponed several times, has been postponed once again.

Dhruva Natchathiram cast and crew

Dhruva Natchathiram starring Hyderabadi girl Ritu Verma opposite Chiyaan Vikram, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Darshini, Munna Simon and others are the main cast. Music has been given by Harris Jayaraj, whereas the movie is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

