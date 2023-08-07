Jailer: Offices in THESE cities announce leave on Rajinikanth's film release date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILMSANDSTUFFS Rajinikanth in Jailer

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer has created a massive buzz on social media with its song Kavalayya starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The action-thriller will hit the silver screen on August 10 and fans are so rooting for this one. In this episode, offices in Chennai, Bangalore, and other South Indian cities have announced a leave of their employees across branches.

Moreover, offices are giving free tickets to their employees to stand against piracy. A notice from an organisation is doing rounds on the internet. The notice mentioned that the leave and free tickets are applicable for its branches in Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Matthuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar.

Take a look:

Helmed by Nelson, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Mohanlal as Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha, and Ramya Krishnan as Muthuvel's wife. The film will also in Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Kishore, and Billy Muralee in key roles.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff opened up about his experience working with Rajinikanth in Jailer. During an interview with News 18, the veteran actor revealed that Rajinikanth apologised to him after he forgot to say bye to Jackie. He added that he almost broke into tears after this sweet gesture by Rajinikanth.

Cinema buffs might think this is the first collaboration of Jackie Shroff with Rajinikanth. However, the Bollywood star worked with Rajinikanth in the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin and the 2014 animated action film Kochadaiiyaan

Jailer is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil films as Rajinikanth is returning to the silver screen after two-year-long hiatus. The film follows the story of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer, who swears to nab a gang from trying to escape their leader from the jail. Leaving behind Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, the film's advance booking crossed $500,000, worldwide.

