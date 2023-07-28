Jailer audio launch: Rajinikanth’s grand entry receives loud cheers from fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth at the audio launch event

Rajinikanth’s one of the most awaited films of the year is Jailer. The makers did a grand audio launch event in Chennai and the superstar’s grand entry gave him a rousing welcome screaming Thalaivar.

As soon as he entered, he hugged the team members of Jailer and took the blessings of his elder brother. Fans kept on cheering for him non-stop and were excited to hear his most-awaited speech. He entered alongside Kalanithi Maran, head of Sun Pictures, the production house. He was seen wearing all-black attire and received loud cheers from his fans.

The jailer is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and it features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal are part of the technical crew.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth will be portraying the role of Muthuvel Pandian, the central character around whom the story revolves. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Yogi Babu.

The song Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia has taken social media by storm. The song which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao and the popularity of this song has created a wave of anticipation and contributed to the film’s buzz.

Meanwhile, apart from Jailer, Rajinikanth has the next project Lal Salaam, in which he will be seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. The upcoming film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

Latest Entertainment News