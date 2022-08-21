Godfather teaser: Chiranjeevi's swag is unmissable. Bonus, Salman Khan as 'younger brother' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chiranjeevi in Godfather teaser video

Godfather is Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated film. On the eve of the Megastar's birthday, the teaser of Godfather has been shared online by the makers. The movie will see Chiranjeevi in an out-and-out action avatar. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the movie and now the teaser video is here and trending on all social media platforms. The bonus in the Godfather teaser footage is the presence of Salman Khan, who will be making his Telugu film debut opposite Chiranjeevi.

Salman Khan plays Chiranjeevi's 'younger brother'

Chiranjeevi flexes his swag in the Godfather teaser video. However, Salman Khan's presence in the short clip raises the anticipation even further. Chiranjeevi addresses Salman's character in the movie as his 'younger brother'. Shots of the Bollywood star riding a bike in a stylish manner are a treat for his fans. Thaman's music further hypes up his entry. The coming together of the two Indian cinema icons will surely be something to look forward to. Take a look at the Godfather teaser video here. The movie will release in cinema halls on October 5, later this year.

Godfather cast

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather's cast includes Nayanthara as the lead actress. We can see glimpses of her in the film's latest teaser. Salman Khan will also be seen in an important role in the movie. There is also a song sequence featuring Salman and Chiranjeevi, which was shot recently on a set in Mumbai. Prabhudeva choreographed the special song sequence. Of course, Salman will also be doing some action in the movie as is evident from the teaser. Satya Dev will feature in a role with negative shades.

Godfather movie details

Godfather is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which featured Mohanlal. Although it is an official remake, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. It is said to be an intense political drama. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman.

