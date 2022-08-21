Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Nithya starrer impresses fans, ruling ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NIGHTEDFILMS Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer is winning hearts around the world. The film has received a thumbs-up from critics and fans alike. Released in over 600 theatres worldwide, Thiruchitrambalam started well at the box office and minted Rs 10 crore on its opening day. According to the latest trade reports, Dhanush's film collected a total of Rs 38 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 2. Further, Thiruchitrambalam is performing well across the world.

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Report

The film has been doing well in the Southern circuit inching closer to shattering multiple box office records. The trends show that Thiruchitrambalam will become Dhanush's highest-grossing film. According to movie tracker Ramesh Bala "Post-pandemic, while most thought "Big Budget Theatrical Spectacle" was the sure-fire way to attract audience, a simple feel-good movie #Thiruchitrambalam is bucking the trend and attracting big audience nos to theaters. Good for the Theatrical Business Overall." ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil's Telugu film leaves behind Laal Singh Chaddha & Dobaaraa

According to another film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Thiruchitrambalam has collected a total of Rs 18.31 crore at the Tamil Nadu box-office.

About Thiruchitrambalam

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the romantic entertainer also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of 'Thiruchitrambalam' -- a delivery boy, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, the relationship between him and his father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not exactly smooth.

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector, Neelakandan, in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Raashi Khanna, essays the role of Dhanush's high school friend, Anusha. On the other hand, Nithya Menon plays Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. The trailer gives away the fact that Dhanush shares all his secrets with Shobana (Nithya Menon), a childhood friend.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

