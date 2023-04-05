Dasara Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani-Keerthy Suresh's film inches towards Rs 100 crore worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dasara Box Office Collection

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest offering has taken the box office by storm, collecting a gross of Rs 92 crores worldwide. The period action drama is setting the cash registers ringing. The Telugu film witnessed a glorious weekend with a Rs 38 crore gross worldwide opening. While it observed a slight drop on Day 2, the film managed to perform better than Ajay Devgn's recently released Bholaa. The movie, which released on March 30, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and has set new records in the Telugu film industry.

Dasara Box Office Report

The film directed by Srikanth Odela passed the crucial Monday test and collected a gross of Rs 5 crore in India on its first weekday. In its five days run, Dasara grossed a whopping Rs 92 crore WW. On Day 6, the movie is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Dasara has breached a mammoth $1.7 Million in the USA. It is already the biggest earner for Nani in the region. Interestingly, the movie is performing well in the north belt as well.

While Dasara is raking huge numbers in the Nizam region, the numbers are equally good in Andhra Pradesh as well. The film that has repeat value will have a long run at the box office. Dasara earned Rs 3.50 crore India net on its sixth day for all languages (early estimates). With this, the total collection of the film now stand at Rs 64.80 crore. Dasara had an overall 19.54 per cent Telugu occupancy on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career. Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the makers of Dasara have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112/- from Monday to Thursday. Dasara becomes the only Pan India film to score the 2nd highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan.

Latest Entertainment News