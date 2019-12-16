Darbar trailer featuring Thalaiva Rajinikanth as super cop is unmissable

Darbar trailer featuring Thalaiva Rajinikanth as super cop out

The much-awaited trailer of film Darbar featuring South superstar Rajinikanth in the avatar of a super cop is finally out. The film directed by AR Murugadoss has actress Nayanthara as the female lead. Produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Lyca Productions, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Previously, there were reports that the trailer would come out on Thalaiva's birthday however it did not take place.

The trailer of Rajinikanth's 167th movie was shared by the film's director and was captioned as, "Hi friends, the wait is finally over... Here you go, enjoy the #DarbarTrailer !! #DarbarThiruvizha." The film also happens to be the return of the actor on the big screen in the role of a policeman after 25 years. Watch the trailer of Darbar here:

The news of the trailer release on December 16 was shared by the director himself later which the people could not contain their happiness on social media. He wrote, "Hello Friends, Get ready for an action-packed Trailer!!! Happy to announce that we will be launching the Trailer of DARBAR on 16th, 6:30 PM. Enjoy... (sic)"

According to sources of India Today, it is being said that the superstar will be seen playing double roles as cop Aaditya Arunasalam and a social activist. However, the director, actors and other crew are tight-lipped about revealing the details character details. The first motion poster of the film was shared by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal who r released the posters in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam respectively.

Darbar boasts a cast that includes names of Rajinikanth, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, a new poster was released by the makers:

The film is all set to clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. The three films are slated to release on January 10, 2020.

