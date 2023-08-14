D51: Dhanush to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Sekhar Kammula's film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dhanush to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Sekhar Kammula's film

After winning hearts with Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to romance Dhanush for the first time. The versatile actor has been roped in to star with Dhanush in the upcoming D51 directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

The film marks the 51st film of Dhanush and was announced last month on his birthday. Backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, the film will be made in collaboration with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Speaking about the same, the makers released a press note that read, "Rashmika Mandanna comes on board to play the female lead in the movie. This will be Rashmika's first association with Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP."

The details of the other cast and technical crew will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna also announced the news to her fans on social media with an exciting video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Beginning of a new journey."

Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut this year with the Netflix film Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Venky Atluri's film Vaathi earlier this year.

