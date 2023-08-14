Operation Valentine: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar to star in aerial action based on Indian Air Force

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar to star in Operation Valentine

Telugu star Varun Tej is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite with Operation Valentine. Co-starring former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, the makers announced the film's title on Monday, a day before the 77th Independence Day. Operation Valentine will be backed by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

Sharing the announcement on social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-look poster of the film. He also informed that Operation Valentine is an aerial action drama based on Indian Air Force. The film has been shot both in Hindi and Telugu and also marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Manushi Chhillar also shared the first poster of the film with her fans on Instagram and wrote, "Ready for take off."

On the professional front, Varun Tej was last seen in F3: Fun and Frustration co-starring Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. The film was successful at the box office. For those unversed, Tej made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda. However, he rose to prominence with his romantic drama Fidaa in 2017 and went on to do films like Tholi Prema, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, F2, and F3. Apart from Operation Valentine, he will be next seen in Gandeevadhari Arjuna and also has Matka in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar made his acting debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also starred Sonu Sood, Nikkita Chadha, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the film failed to impress the audience and failed at the box office.

