Chennai: Malayalam music director KJ Joy dies at 77due to prolonged illness

Famous Malayalam music director KJ Joy has passed away. The music director breathed his last at his home in Chennai on Monday at the age of 77. KJ Joy was ill for a long time. He was known as a techno musician in the Malayalam industry. He used musical instruments like the keyboard in the year 1970 and was an expert in music.

The news of his demise has created a wave of mourning in the industry. Malayalam playback singer and composer MG Sreekumar has expressed his condolences on the demise of KJ Joy. The last rites of KJ Joy will be held in Chennai on Wednesday.

KJ Joy's career

KJ Joy started his career in Malayalam cinema in the year 1975. He has composed many songs in the Malayalam industry so far. Apart from composing songs, KJ Joy has also worked as an assistant in more than 500 films. He was a well-known name in the Malayalam industry. He made many changes in the world of music and created an identity for himself on his own.