Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki's special show to be held for elderly seniors of Tata Goodfellows organization

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dunki's special show to be held for elderly seniors!

With its extremely heartwarming story, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has indeed made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience. The way Dunki has touched the hearts of millions it's worth being called as the most important film of 2023. While the film is constantly been loved by the audience, Rajkumar Hirani with the help of the Tata Goodfellows organization will organise a special show on the film for the elderly.

Dunki has indeed evoked the feeling of love, friendship, and a connection to our homeland. While the film has been immensely loved by the family audience, it has also garnered love from audience of all age groups, and for the same, director Rajkumar Hirani with the help of the Tata Goodfellows organization will take a noble initiative to arrange a show of Dunki for the elderly people. Enjoying at its core and cherished faces of the elderly citizens will be relishing Dunki on the big screen. It's indeed a film that is worth showing to these kind-hearted elderly seniors whose little part of their heart beats for their home and their close ones and Dunki perfectly captures the certain emotion. The last movie they watched shows the exact feelings of how they’re going to again experience the same with Dunki.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan buys plot in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore ahead of Ram Temple consecration event

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.