Tamil actor Bala Singh dies at 67

Bala Singh was admitted to hospital after complain of food poisoning

Popular Tamil TV and film actor Bala Singh passed away on Wednesday. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. Bala Singh was taken to the hospital after he complained of food poisoning. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Chennai, from where they will be taken to his hometown Nagerkoil for last rites. He was 67.

Bala Singh was seen in several regional films and was also a regular feature in TV serials. A pass out of the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, he began his career as a theatre actor. He later entered the world of films through 1983 Malayalam film. He gained some attention for his role in Ezhavathu Manithan but the major breakthrough in his career came with Naseer's directorial debut Avatharam where he played the antagonist.

He went on to feature in over 100 films in Tamil. The actor primarily did films in Tamil but also featured in many Malayalam films. His career in Malayalam films was marked with films like Malamukalile Daivam, Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku, and Mulla. His last film was Magamuni which released in September.

He also featured in Suriya’s political NGK that released this year. Bala played the role of Suriya's character's friend who acted as a catalyst in his political journey.