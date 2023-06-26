Follow us on Image Source : WEB Kannada actor Suraj Kumar loses leg after bike accident near Bengaluru

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, who was soon to make his acting debut, lost one of his legs in a bike accident on June 24. Reports said the accident took place when he was riding on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Bengaluru. Also known as Dhruwan, the actor was rushed to a private hospital where doctors amputated his right leg below the knee to save his life.

Reports further said the 24-year-old actor was on his way to Ooty from Mysuru on his bike when he tried to overtake a tractor and lost control. He reportedly hit a tipper lorry near Hirikati Gate in Gundluper taluk. The incident occurred around 4 pm.

Suraj Kumar is the son of Mrs. Parvathamma Rajkumar's younger brother SA Srinivas. He was launched in 2019 for Raghu Kovi's film, however, the film was shut. He was then supposed to make his debut with Anup Anthony's film 'Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma. But this film too was not made for multiple reasons.

Reports said Suraj Kumar was working on another film, Ratham, and also signed an untitled project opposite Priya Prakash Varrier.

