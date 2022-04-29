Acharya Twitter review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi starrer fails to impress fans; call it 'DISASTER'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOBBY Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's Acharya Twitter review

Acharya Twitter review: Ater being identified as a pan-India star for his sizzling performance in 'RRR', Ram Charan is once again here with his new film Acharya. The film is extra special as the actor is seen sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi. The muti starter film was one of the much-awaited south projects of the actor. Ram Charan left no stone unturned to promote the film, and which is one of the main reasons that it garnered good numbers at the theatre windows. However, the film seemed to have left the audience disappointed. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Even after an ensemble cast, the actioner fell flat to the expectations of cinemagoers.

The early reviews of the film have been pouring on Twitter ever since the first show. While the majority of netizens found it to be the weakest work of Koratala Siva, some lauded Chiranjeevi and Charan's performance.

Check out what the Twitterati have to say about the film:

About Acharya

The film portrays the story of Chiranjeevi who plays the role of Acharya, while his son, Ram Charan as Siddha.In the film the father-son duo work towards protecting the holy land and divine forest near Dharmasthali. Pooja is seen as Neelambari, and Sonu Sood plays an antagonist Basava.