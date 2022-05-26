Stranger Things S4 to Delhi Crime S2 and Masaba Masaba 2: Most anticipated upcoming sequels

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Popular shows on OTT

Stranger Things, Delhi Crime and Masaba Masaba are among the most anticipated episodes that are returning to streaming with seasons. Fans of these and more upcoming series can look forward to what’s happening after the cliffhanger finale episode of the last season in the forthcoming months. From Indian original series like Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega to popular historical fiction series like Peaky Blinders, be ready to get your mind blown!

Stranger Things S4

Taking everyone by storm, the season 4 of Stranger Things is coming up with more horror, science fiction and excitement. This fourth season will have nine episodes, produced by the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Lain Paterson. Finally, the wait is over (ALMOST)!

She S2

Created by the supremely talented Imtiaz Ali, She is back with another season. Season 2 starts with the new and rising face Aaditi Pohankar who played the character of Bhumika, finding herself back in the dark alleys of Mumbai, battling with the twin pressures of duty and desire. The audiences loved this series and now the second season will be released this June.

Delhi Crime S2

Based on the Nirbhaya case, Delhi Crime showcased the ongoing discourse regarding women's issues in India and was well-received across the globe for its depiction. This year, the Emmy Award-winning series will return to Netflix with its second season. Shefali Shah, who played the role of Head Inspector Vartika Chaturvedi and her team, is ready for a new challenge after solving the case in the first season that shook the nation!

Peaky Blinders S6

Cillian Murphy and his blue eyes will soon make Peaky Blinders fans fall in love with him all over again. With the final season coming soon, this fan favourite series has been a long and windy road for the Peaky Blinders. While all isn't lost, the upcoming season has a lot to unfold in the series.

Masaba Masaba S2

Masaba and Neena Gupta are tougher than the rest of the world. The real-life mom-daughter duo play versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in the fashion and film industry. Masaba Gupta made her digital debut with the first season of Masaba Masaba in August 2020 on Netflix. As these women take control of their careers, public image, friendships and romantic relationships, viewers will soon watch the second season of this favourite series on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy S3

Another fan favourite, The Umbrella Academy, returns in June on Netflix. Season 3 has a lot to offer to its fans as they will be seeing plenty of new faces, including Cazzie David as Jayme, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, and Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2

With more glamour, entertainment and gossip, the immensely popular and successful Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will come out soon on Netflix. In the first season, as fans discover the bonding between four fun-loving wives from Bollywood's inner circle, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey, season 2 definitely awaits much more!

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2

Season 1 explores the life of a group of small-town young men running a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme -- and a cop wants to fight it. Jamtara's season 2 awaits more crime, drama and thrills!

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Money Heist is one of the most-watched Netflix Originals loved by audiences globally. People have immensely loved the previous season. Now Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the South Korean television series based on the Spanish heist crime drama series of the same name, is all set to release on Netflix.

Mismatched S2

Adapted from the book 'When Dimple met Rishi' and written by Sandhya Menon, the first season of this young adult romance stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program — but deeper feelings aren't far behind. To know where this unique love story goes, Netflix brings season 2 this year to its fans.

These shows can be streamed on Netflix.