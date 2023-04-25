Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to have a massive set of 1,60,000 sq ft

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Heera Mandi's poster

We all know that the ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his massive and high-budget sets. His projects have the perfect combination of riveting stories, grand sets, costumes and music. From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas' to his most recent 'Padmaavat' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for the details and finer intricacies he brings to his movie sets that submerge audiences into an entirely different world.

Sanjay's affinity towards production design and aesthetics is widely known and 'Heera Mandi' is no different. While the costumes will be carrying fine details, the artwork, colour, and texture, the director has reportedly erected a huge set for the series. A source revealed that a massive set of close to 1,60,000 sq. ft has been constructed for the series and that the director is personally looking into its minutest details. From the actors' looks, the intricacies on set, to the art design, and the lighting in every scene hoping to capture a different visual vignette.

'Heera Mandi', which invites the viewers to the world where courtesans were queens, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. A few other senior actresses will also be making guest appearances in this web series. The series explores the cultural reality of the titular district of Heera Mandi through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

One of the big shows from Netflix India, Heera Mandi has high stakes. They are targeting a global audience. The filmmaker has a very ambitious vision for the same. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kept all the details under wraps as of now. He is known to work passionately and privately. In its web show format, ‘Heera Mandi’ will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India.

(With inputs from IANS)

