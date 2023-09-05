Loki 2 teaser out: Tom Hiddleston series features more time-slipping and multiverse mayhem

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Loki 2 teaser out

The makers released the new teaser of Loki season 2 featuring the titular character played once again by Tom Hiddleston. He he has to wan the unviverse about Kang's presence and prevent him from taking over the multiverse. The short teaser of Loki Season 2 gives fans a glimpse of the adventures that are in store, taking cues from where Season 1 came to an end. Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie warns that “everything is turning to wrong” Mobius (Owen Wilson) is also back to assist Loki, but since this time around, Loki might be in a different timeline, it is unclear whether or not Mobius is still the same.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan is the new addition to the cast, as he stars as Ouroboros, "OB", a TVA technician. In the meantime, Loki has to navigate an ever-expanding multiverse and warn the universe about potential danger.

Reacting to the teaser, many fans added to the comments enthusiastically. One said, "I'm really excited to see him use more of his powers. I think they were very underutilized in the movies so it's really cool to see all he can do besides shape-shifting." A fan added, "It seems like they’re going to show more of Loki’s powers and different locations that look interesting, can’t wait!!!" Another said, "I CANT even explain how excited I am, I can’t wait for season 2 I just know it’s gonna be amazing."

Loki season 2 is all set to premiere on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar from October 6, with weekly release ahead. Get ready for the multiverse mayhem.

