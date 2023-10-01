Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha-starrer makes its OTT debut | Know full details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kushi is streaming on OTT platform

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi was released in cinemas on September 1. After its successful theatrical run, the romantic comedy flick has finally landed on OTT. Popular OTT platform Netflix on Sunday announced the news on its social media accounts and informed that the film can be streamed in five different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

See the post:

In the caption, Netflix wrote, ''et you someone who looks at you the way we look at @samantharuthprabhuoffl & @thedeverakonda in love! #Kushi is NOW STREAMING on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!''

Netflix has reportedly bought the streaming rights of Kushi for Rs 30 crore.

More details about Kushi and its box office report

The film opened to Rs 15.25 crore at the box office and its nett collection in Hindi stood at Rs 41.52 crore after seven days. Vijay Deverakonda's 11th film also featured Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma. The Telugu languages film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay and Samantha's upcoming projects

After Kushi, Vijay will next be seen in Parasuram's directorial Family Star, also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Divyansha Kaushik in key roles. However, his 12th film, which is tentatively titled VD12 is currently in the production process and will release after Family Star. VD12 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Keshav Deepak. Apart from these, he also has Sukumar's directorial project in his kitty.

On the other hand, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of action thriller series Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Philip John's directorial Chennai Story.

