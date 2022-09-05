Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10: It's a laughter riot with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10: Katrina Kaif is finally here! The Bollywood actress will be gracing the couch with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. These celebrities will not only bring their wardrobe A-game but also their signature enigma. In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets, thanks to the guests. Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of suhaag raat can never be far away from the Koffee With Karan couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina Kaif, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow.

“It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din,” reasoned the superstar. For couples struggling to live up to the hype of suhaag raat, Katrina Kaif’s rationale does ring a bell of logic!

Talking about the trio, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan are sharing the screen for the time together in their upcoming film. 'Phone Bhoot' is a supernatural comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. The movie, to be released on November 4, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. Phone Bhoot has set its theatrical release date as October 7.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. For fans in the US, Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream on Hulu.

House of Dragon Episode 3 Review, Twitter Reaction: Second of His Name is ballistic with epic battle

Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aryan's new film to be directed by Anurag Basu, know all details here

Ind vs Pak: Despite India's loss to Pakistan, Anushka Sharma cheers hard for Virat Kohli, here's how

Latest Web Series News