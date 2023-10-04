Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar announces premiere date, slams himself for 'painful monologues'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Koffee With Karan 8

Koffee With Karan 8: Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to return with a new season of "Koffee With Karan," and he's determined to make it a 'great' one this time. In the upcoming season things are going to get crazier and more candid than ever before. This time, the conversations will go beyond the usual topics like marriages, sex, nepo-kids and social media. The filmmaker and the host shared this news on Wednesday via his Instagram account. However, before confirming it, Karan took a self-critical approach, where he played a double role as Karan the host and Karan the Koncious.

With the celebrity chat session, Karan Johar aims to bring out the fun and unfiltered sides of the actors, providing viewers with all the juicy gossips and revelations that will keep them talking until the next season. In the video, he candidly admitted, "The conversations (in season 7) were so meh!" and even joked, "You could have called it Cold Koffee With Karan." He further went on, "Were those 'cheese' jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny? Every episode was the same. A 50-year-old man asking 20-year-olds about their sex lives. Lame! Is it because you don't have a sex life of your own?" The Koncious also questioned the host on nepotism and pondered if they were supposed to be funny.

Post that, Karan Johar starts brainstorming, and says, "I'm going to invite the newest married couple in town," to which his Konsciene mockingly asks, "And what? Play rapid pheras with them?" Adding to this, he said "I won't call star kids, I'll call star gandkids. I'll invite cricketers! No, never never." Poking fun at his 'painful monologues,' Karan said that he was busy selling eyeglasses and hair dyes in the last season. Finally, KJo promised that "Koffee With Karan 8" would be different and revealed the release date.

Revealing that the show will stream from 26th October on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!"

Karan Johar on KWK 8

Talking about the show, Karan Johar said, "We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and alot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8."

