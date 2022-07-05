Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1: First guest Alia Bhatt talks about 'suhaag raat', Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 1: First guests on Karan Johar's chat show are Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Seated on the Koffee couch, the two actors revealed piping Bollywood gossip in addition to some scandalous details. Karan introduced them as two 'newly married' actors "just not to each other". Just like the previous seasons, he goes on to ask them some personal and intrinsic details. When asked what is the biggest misconceptions or a myth that Alia broke after being married to Ranbir Kapoor, the actress at once said, 'Suhaag Raat'.

"You're so tired," she added leaving both "Karan and Ranveer in splits. The trio which will soon be seen in rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are also seen discussing piping hot Bollywood gossip. Apart from that, they are also seen playing some games on the show. Watch the video of Koffee With Karan 7 first episode.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming Season 7 of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' was unveiled recently. It offered a glimpse of some of the Bollywood stars who will be grace the couch and fight for the coveted coffee hamper -- Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, to name a few.

Along with its signature rapid-fire segment, the show has made new additions in the forms of 'Koffee Bingo' and 'Mashed Up'.

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 with new episodes dropping every Thursday. For viewers in the US, the show will be available exclusively on Hulu.