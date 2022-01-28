Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma to Aamna Sharif, TV actors making OTT debut in 2022

The OTT continues to be the go-to choice for the actors. Popular faces on TV have seen an opportunity in the digital medium to break away from their image and experiment with 'edgier' content. It will also help them connect with a wider audience base, especially the youth. We take a look at TV actors who will be making their digital debut this year.

Kapil Sharma

TV comedian Kapil Sharma's Netflix special I'm Not Done Yet is set to stream from January 28 on Netflix. He will be sharing interesting anecdotes from his life and career during the special.

Aamna Sharif

Kahiin to Hoga actress Aamna Sharif is set to make her OTT debut as a cop character in upcoming series Damaged 3.

Karan Patel

Karan is most popular for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein. He is all set to feature in his debut wen series for MX Player, titled Raktanchal 2.

Shrenu Parikh

TV actress Shrenu Parikh will be playiing the role of an aspiring journalist in her debut web series Damaged 3. Talking about her chaarcter Shanaya, Shrenu told IANS, "She may come across as a girl next door but then she has a lot of shades of grey."

Gaelyn Mendonca

Popular MTV VJ Gaelyn is set to host her first ever digital show Roadies All Access Star alongside Arjun Kanungo.