Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting Ekta Kapoor's reality show, deletes post later

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday (February 01) confirmed that she will be hosting her 'first show ever'. However, she later deleted the post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of a report that mentioned that Kangana would be turning host for a new reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor. Alongside the article, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor." However, she didn't reveal any other details about the show. In fact, she also deleted the post from her Instagram Stories a few minutes after sharing it.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji took to their Instagram handle and announced the new reality show. They shared a creative which read: "Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show". The caption read: "It's showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It's going to be intense!"

The details of the show have not been revealed yet. The concept of the show is also yet unknown.

Ever since the announcement of the show, there have been speculations about the names of the celebrities who are going to host the show. Earlier it was reported that the streaming giants ALTBalaji and MX Player are in talks with the leading Bollywood divas of the industry like Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

ALTBalaji, which was founded in 2017, has been an important part of the OTT system in India and their collaboration with MX Player is being touted as one of the groundbreaking content strategies through the said show.

In November 2021, Ekta was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.