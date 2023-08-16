House of the Dragon: Freddie Fox begins filming along Fabien Frankel for season 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM House of the Dragon Freddie Fox begins filming along Fabien Frankel

Recently, we’ve been seeing a lot of activity on the House of Dragon set in Bourne Woods in England, where the show is filming a large-scale sequence involving masses of soldiers. Specifically, they’re soldiers loyal to King Aegon II Targaryen, who’s fighting this half-sister Rhaenyra Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

Freddie Fox has been spotted filming for the second series of the House of the Dragon alongside Fabien Frankel. The actor was revealed to have been cast as Gwayne Hightower in April of this year.

His mother Joanna David Portrayed Joselyn Redwyne in the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series. He was joined by show star Fabian, who plays Ser Criston Cole, also known as Kingmakers in the series. Fabian was seen dressed up in his full suit of armor and smiling between takes.

Several crew members were also spotted holding various weapons, including crossbows as they blocked out scenes. Horses were also present on the set, surrounded by actors dressed as knights in armor and chainmail. These included tree trunks that had been made into battering rams, strapped down on wheels. Multiple prop swords could also be seen hanging up ready to be used by the actors.

Then there’s Eddie Eyre, who played Ser Gerold Hightower in the Tower of Joy flashback on Game of Thrones.

Director Alan Taylor is seen directing the first and fourth episodes of House of the Dragon season 2. There are a few plot twists that need to happen before we get to Rook’s nest, so this very probably isn’t going to feature in Episode 1.

The second season of House of the Dragon will have eight episodes in all. It will premiere on HBO Max in 2024.

