From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week on OTT

With the action, drama, and romance stories, there are numerous possibilities for binge-watching series on the OTT platforms this week, but only a few are worthy of our time. From AP Dhillon's docu-series to romantic comedy action 'Guns & Gulaabs', to the upcoming Star Wars series 'Ahsoka', the upcoming lineup promises to keep you hooked and engaged.

Here's a list of five titles on various OTT platforms releasing this week:

'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' -

The four-part docu-series explores the life and rise of Punjabi rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD. The series is directed by Jay Ahmed and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docu-series captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 18.

'Guns & Gulaabs' -

Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance. It will premiere on Netflix on August 18.

'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' -

Set against the backdrop of Allahabad, 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' starring Ravie Dubey in the lead is a heartwarming legal drama that chronicles the life of Lakhan, a young and inexperienced lawyer, as he defies all odds to ascend the ladder of success in his city. The series is produced by Sumeet Chaudhry, Kewal Sethi, and Saurabh Tewari, and directed by Abhijit Das and Abhay Chhabra, the series will stream on JioCinema from August 21.

'Ahsoka' -

The upcoming 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is a spin-off from the series 'The Mandalorian'. The series follows Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson), as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. ‘Ahsoka’ will release on August 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Mask Girl' -

The South Korean TV series is directed by Kim Yong-hoon, starring Go Hyun-Jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran. Kim Mo-Mi (Go Hyun-Jung/Nana), an office worker who is insecure about her looks, becomes a masked internet personality by night until a chain of unexpected, ill-fated events overtakes her life. It will premiere on Netflix on August 18.

