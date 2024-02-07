Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Dunki OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to release on Jio Cinema from THIS date onwards

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in December 2023. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan gave three back-to-back hit films- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All of these films not only had a good run at the world box office but Pathaan and Jawan also rocked the OTT space. However, even after two months of its theatrical release, Dunki has not been released on OTT yet.

Dunki will be released on Jio Cinema

The Dunki OTT release is very special for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan and they have been asking for its OTT release. And to their happiness, the film will soon be released on Jio Cinema. According to the report, the OTT rights of the film have been given to Jio Cinema. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki will be released on the OTT platform on February 16. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

The Star cast of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has played the lead role in the film. His character's name is Hardy. Apart from King Khan, Dunki also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in important roles. Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani has written the story of the film. Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi have supported him in this.

The film performed well at the box office and earned 500 cores on the world box office. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023, he made his comeback after 4 long years. However, Shah Rukh may not have any release this year. The actor has also not announced his upcoming films too. But reports suggest that he might have a cameo in KGF famed actor Yash's next film 'Toxic'.

