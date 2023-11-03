EXCLUSIVE: Abhilash Thapliyal opens up about appearing on Koffee With Karan, says 'nahi bulayenge....'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A collage featuring Abhilash Thapliyal and Karan Johar

Fondly known as SK Sir, Abhilash Thapliyal made his way to Bollywood with not just one but multiple promising roles. The actor, popular for TVF's Aspirants, recently worked with Anurag Kashyap in Kennedy. For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, Kennedy premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Abhilash Thapliyal opened up about appearing in Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. When asked if he would like to appear on Koffee With Karan, the actor said in Hindi, "Not now. I don't think they will invite me now. I'll have to achieve a lot for that, Rs 150 crore or Rs 200 crore movies. They won't call me on this level. You need good work or a big name to appear on Koffee With Karan."

Thapliyal also shared his experience of working with Anurag Kashyap for Kennedy and revealed that the filmmaker only wanted him to do the role. He opened up about landing the role and said, "I got a call from an unknown number while shooting for Blurr. He said I am sending you a script go through it and tell me if you want to do it."

"He said I wrote the character while keeping you in mind. And it's a great compliment for an actor," he added.

