'You gave me my first ever hit': Abhishek Bachchan mourns 'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi's death

Sanjay Gadhvi, popularly known for helming blockbusters like Dhoom and Dhoom 2, passed away on Sunday. He was 57. The news of his death came as a shock to the Hindi cinema and many Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of the director. One of them is Abhishek Bachchan, who shared a close association with Sanjay Gadhvi. He took to his Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late director. In his post, he also expressed his gratitude for giving him the 'first ever hit' of his career.

''I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother,'' he wrote sharing two unseen pictures from the set of Dhoom 2.

On Sunday morning, while drinking tea at home, Sanjay suddenly fell on the ground and died of a heart attack. He lived in the same building Green Acres in the Andheri area, where Sridevi used to live.

After becoming unconscious at home, Sanjay Gadhvi was immediately taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, where he was declared dead.

Apart from the first two films in the Dhoom series, Sanjay has also directed Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Imran Khan's film Kidnap. Apart from this, in 2012 he directed Ajab Ghajab Love. He has also directed the film Operation Parindey. This film was released in 2020.

