Who is Sana Javed? Pak TV actress who stole Shoaib Malik's heart

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik stirred up a storm on the internet after pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed surfaced online. The 41-year-old cricketer on Saturday shared a couple of pictures of his wedding with Sana wherein the newlyweds are seen posing for the clicks in traditional attire. ''And We created you in pairs,'' he wrote along with the pictures. Ever since these pictures went viral online, social media users have been wondering who is Sana Javed, what does she do, and how they met in the first place.

Who is Sana Javed?

Sana is a popular name in Pakistan's television industry, who made her debut in 2012 with a show titled Shehr-e-Zaat. She rose to fame with her performance as the lead in the romantic drama Khaani, for which she garnered several awards as well.

She made her film debut with a social comedy flick Mehrunisa V Lub U. For her film Ruswai, she garnered critical acclaim for her performance and also won the Pakistan International Screen Award under the Best Television Actress Critics category.

On the personal front, she married singer Umair Jaswal in 2020 in Karachi. Last year in November, Umair divorced her and now she is all set to embark on a new marital journey. This is her second marriage.

On the other hand, Shoaib married Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010 in Hyderabad in a Muslim ceremony, followed by a Walima ceremony in Pakistan's Sialkot. Recently, Sania has been posting cryptic posts on Instagram on the topics like marriages and divorces, which sparked separation rumours between them.

As per several media reports, A woman named Ayesha Siddiqui, had earlier claimed that she got married to Shoaib in 2002.