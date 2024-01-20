Vijay Deverakonda finally breaks silence on engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika last featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Vijay Deverakonda has recently been in the headlines for his rumoured relationship and engagement with Rashmika Mandanna. Several reports earlier stated that the duo would be engaged in February 2024. However, the Liger actor has now come forward and reacted to these rumours. In a recent talk with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay opened up on the engagement rumours and said, ''I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.''

With this statement, Vijay has put an end to all the ongoing engagement rumours. While Vijay and Rashmika have never officially acknowledged their relationship, their fans often connect the dots through their social media activity when the duo share next to similar post on Instagram.

Vijay and Rashmika on work front

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The film went on to become a massive box office success and grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide.

The 27-year-old actress has a busy 2024 with several projects in her hands. She will be seen reprising her Sirvalli role in Pushap 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. She also has two Telugu films in her kitty including Rainbow and The Girlfriend. She also has Laxman Utekar's directorial Chhaava, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

On the other hand, Vijay last featured in a romantic comedy flick titled Kushi. The film also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will next be seen in Family Star, directed by Parasuram. It will also star Mrunal Thakur and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he also has Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial in the pipeline, which is tentatively titled VD12.

