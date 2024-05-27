Who is Anasuya Gupta, who created history by winning Best Actress Award at Cannes 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : ANASUYA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM Anasuya Gupta scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win Cannes Best Actor Award

India's Anasuya Sengupta has created history in the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actor has received the Best Actress Award in the Un Certain Regard segment at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. With this, Sengupta became the first Indian actress to win this award. She has received this award for the film The Shameless. In this film, Anasuya has played the role of a sex worker. The film has been made by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov. The story of the film is about two sex workers.

Anasuya's acceptance speech at Cannes Film Festival 2024

While receiving the award, Anasuya said from the stage, “This award is dedicated to the queer community and other marginalised communities around the world. People from all these communities are fighting bravely. Which they should also fight. They have to fight this battle to get equal rights in the society.”

Who is Anasuya Sengupta?

Anasuya was born in Bengal and studied English Literature at Jadavpur University. She wanted to advance in her career as a journalist. But he had other plans also. Meanwhile, he got the film 'Madly Bengali' which was released in the year 2009. In this, she played a supporting role. In the year 2009 itself, Anasuya turned her attention towards Mumbai.

Anasuya's brother Abhishek Sengupta used to work in films. She kept looking for opportunities for herself in acting. Then the Shameless actor started working in the art department of films. After this. she started working as a production designer. Anasuya has also done production design for the Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba'. Currently, the Cannes 2024 Best Actress Award winner lives in Goa.

Interesting facts about the film Shameless

It was told in media reports that 'The Shameless' director Constantin had come to India for the first time in the year 2014. Here he wanted to make a feature-length documentary by combining 4 stories. But during this time he faced many problems. Constantin was not even getting financial support here. Later he was going to make an animated version of it. For this, he met character visualiser and production designer Anasuya. Then he changed his mind and cast her in the lead role in the film. Later he shot this film in India and Nepal.

