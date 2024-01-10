'Wait for the announcement...', Kareena Kapoor's team breaks silence on her working with Yash in Toxic

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Is Kareena Kapoor working with Yash in toxic?

For the last few days, rumours have been circulating on social media that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will act with KGF star Yash in his next film, titled Toxic. The film is being directed by Geetu Mohandas. However, the actor may not have agreed or denied the rumours but her team has finally reacted to the news of her working with the KGF actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's team has issued a statement today. "There is a lot of speculation about Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. While we understand the excitement and desires of the fans, we request the media to keep an eye on the actress' next project and its star cast. Avoid making premature guesses about the issue. Something very exciting is about to happen. We request everyone to wait for the official announcement," read the statement.

However, it is not yet clear from the statement which film the team is talking about, but with the recent buzz about Toxic, it seems as if Bebo's team is talking about the speculations around Yash starrer. If the reports of Yash and Kareena working together is true then it will be exciting to see Hindi and Kannada actors' collaboration on he big screen.

Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer finally gets its title

Recently, Kareena spent her New Year in Switzerland with her husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and children Jahangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The actress also shared pictures from the vacation on social media, which received a lot of love from fans.

Talking about Kareena's work front, the actress was last seen in The Buckingham Murders which was directed by Hansal Mehta. She also made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, also featuring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will next be seen in the film, The Crew.

​