Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer finally gets its title

The pair of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will also soon be seen setting the screen on fire. The audience is eagerly waiting for his film. Today, on January 10, the makers of the film have released a new poster. Along with this, after a long wait, the title of the film has also been released. The name of this Shahid-Kriti film is Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Bollywood actors are ready to share the screen for the first time in a rom-com.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing on screen with an impossible love story. The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' will hit the theaters on the occasion of Valentine's Day. This film will be released on February 9, 2024. In the new post of the film, Shahid and Kriti can be seen in a romantic pose.

Kriti Sanon shared a new poster of Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon announced the title of the film on her official Instagram handle. Sharing the new poster of the film, she wrote, 'This Valentine's week, experience an impossible love story. 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in theaters February 9, 2024, a Maddock Films production.

The audience has been waiting for the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for a long time as it has been in the news but without a title. It is also being claimed that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer will also have vigorous dance numbers and romantic songs, through which every effort will be made to captivate the audience. The upcoming film promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. In this movie, Shahid is said to be playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot, which is his creation. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.