Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan, Avatar & more films hitting the big screens in September 2022 | FULL LIST

Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan- I are among the biggest theatrical releases in September. The box office business of Hindi films has been dull lately and the 'Boycott' culture seems to be affecting the films. With new titles coming forth, amid huge anticipations from the fans, it will be interesting to see if the Hindi film industry can bounce back. Meanwhile, interesting Hollywood and South Indian releases will try to woo the audience with strong content and innovative storytelling. Let's take a look at the movies all set to hit the big screens in September that you may enjoy with your family and friends.

Cobra

Vikram's most-awaited film Cobra will be released on August 31 in cinema halls. The movie will be a sure-shot treat for his fans as they will get to see him in different avatars. Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew among others co-star with Vikram.

Spider-Man: No Way Home The Extended Version

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, will be re-released in cinema halls with some extra footage that did not feature in the original cut. In India, the extended version of Spider-man: No Way Home will be released in Hindi and English.

Beast

Hollywood star Idris Elba-fronted survival thriller movie Beast will hit the Indian theatres on September 2. The movie features Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles.

Oye Makhna

Punjabi star Ammy Virk-led movie Oye Makhna is set to release on September 9 in cinema halls. It is a comedy film. Oye Makhna also stars Tania Singh, who is teaming up with Ammy Virk for the fourth time after having worked with him on films like Qismat, Sufna and Qismat 2.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Jahan Chaar yaar stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. It tells the story of four friends who studied together in school and college. It will be released on September 16.

Middle Class Love

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming home production film Middle Class Love, starring Maska actor Prit Kamani, will release in cinema halls on September 16. The coming-of-age romantic comedy is helmed by Anubhav's filmmaker-wife Ratnaa Sinha and also features two newcomers Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar.

Dhokha - Round D Corner

Actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar's upcoming film Dhokha - Round D Corner is slated to release on September 23. It is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns. It will showcase the grey shade of each character.

Saroj Ka Rishta

Comedy movie Saroj Ka Rishta, featuring Sanah Kapur, the daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, will be released in cinemas on September 16. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the movie also stars Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey and Kumud Mishra.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, a romantic thriller written and directed by R Balki, is set to be released on September 23. Billed as a homage to Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool, the upcoming film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh feature in the romantic thriller Don't Worry Darling. The movie is directed by Olivia Wilde and will release worldwide on September 23.

Avatar

James Cameron's Avatar is coming back to theatres worldwide on September 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range format. The epic sci-fi film's re-release comes three months before the arrival of its much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16.

Vikram Vedha

A modern retelling of the classic folktale Baital Pachisi, the upcoming movie Vikram Vedha is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan star in the thriller film.

Ponniyin Selvan - I

The first part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan is set to arrive hit theatres on September 30. The historical-drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

Monster

Mohanlal's Monster is said to be having a theatrical release reportedly scheduled for September 30 this year.

