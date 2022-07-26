Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif stalking case: Struggling actor who threatened to kill them sent to 2-day custody

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif stalking case updates

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif stalking case: The Santacruz Police in Mumbai arrested a man named Manvinder Singh after actor Vicky Kaushal filed a complaint alleging that he and his wife Katrina Kaif received death threats on social media. The accused is said to be a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina. Reportedly, he wanted to marry the actress and used to post morphed videos and pictures of him with her on Instagram.

The accused has two Instagram accounts. In the bio of both, he has mentioned Katrina as his wife and has also morphed photos with Katrina. Police has seized three mobile phones from the accused. Police want to know who was helping him and therefore will be checking his phones.

On Tuesday, Manvinder was produced at a Bandra court in Mumbai and he was sent to police custody till July 28.

For the last few months, Manvinder had been allegedly stalking and harassing Katrina on social media. However, Manwinder's lawyer Sandeep Sherkhane denied the allegations levelled against his client and described them as baseless. "My client is a struggling actor. He is falsely implicated and made a scapegoat. The messages sent by actor Katrina and her sister are deleted from Instagram. One-sided story is portrayed. They are from the same industry and acquainted since 2019. Now suddenly these allegations are surfacing," Sherkhane told ANI.

Also read: Ranveer Singh nude photos controversy: FIR lodged against Bollywood actor, know all details here

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9, have not commented anything about the matter in the public domain yet. Prior to Vicky and Katrina, in June, actor Swara Bhasker received a death threat through a letter. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a death threat letter a month ago.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Divyanka Tripathi slams trolls for fat shaming her & asking if she is pregnant

-with inputs from Rajesh

Latest Entertainment News